Police: Man fatally stabbed at Maryland community center
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a community center.
The Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim as 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill.
Authorities say detectives have not yet identified a suspect and motive.
Police say Reyes was found with multiple stab wounds Monday at a community center in Oxon Hill. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s homicide unit or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
