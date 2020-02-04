Police: Man fatally shot in parking lot following argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One man was fatally shot and two other males were injured in a parking lot in Ohio on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the parking lot behind the Driving Park branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, according to Columbus police. They said 18-year-old Jeremiah Williams was found seriously wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m..

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male who were also apparently shot were transported to a hospital in stable condition, the police release said. The initial investigation indicated the shooting followed an argument that had involved a large group of people in the parking lot.

The staff inside the library heard shots and immediately locked down the branch in the Driving Park neighborhood until police arrived, said Ben Zenitsky, a Columbus Metropolitan Library spokesman.