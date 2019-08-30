Police: Man charged with malicious wounding in 2 shootings

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a man has been charged with malicious wounding in two shootings.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said in a statement on Friday that 45-year-old Michael Angelo McClanahan has been arraigned and was denied bond in the Aug. 14 shootings.

Authorities have said the first shooting was reported at 7:41 p.m. and responding officers found a dead woman and a wounded male. A second shooting was reported about 15 minutes later, and officers found a woman wounded and two others injured.

Officers found McClanahan's vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it. Fletcher said the vehicle crashed but McClanahan was still presenting a threat and a deputy shot him. He remains hospitalized.

Fletcher says the woman's cause of death remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated.