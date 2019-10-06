Police: Man charged after vehicle with baby inside stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in it and leading police on a chase in Ohio has been arrested on charges including kidnapping and child endangering.

Toledo Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Gilliland, of Arcadia, also is charged with counts including grand theft of a motor vehicle and assault on a police officer. Court records don't show an attorney for him.

Law enforcement officials say Gilliland stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old girl inside from a residence in Findlay shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. They say he was pursued to Toledo, where he was captured with the assistance of a police dog after ramming two police cruisers and fleeing on foot.

Police say the baby wasn't injured and was returned to her parents.