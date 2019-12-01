https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Police-Knife-fight-at-mall-day-after-1-hurt-in-14873802.php
Police: Knife fight at mall, day after 1 hurt in shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a fight at a mall led to a man getting cut with a knife, a day after a man was shot in the leg in another incident there.
Syracuse police say the latest incident came during a fight at Apex Entertainment inside Destiny USA mall at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage which showed two men fighting and one cutting the other. Nearby patrons broke up the fight. Police have not found a victim.
On Friday, police arrested a 21-year-old man after another man was shot in the leg during a fight at the same mall.
The suspect was arrested on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Authorities say neither attack appeared to be random.
