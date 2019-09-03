Police: Kidnapping suspect, father, romantically involved

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say the father of a missing toddler and a woman driving him had been romantically involved and there was an argument before authorities allege she took off with the child.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough says 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy and the father of Nalani Johnson met on social media and were "in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship."

McDonough says Nancy and the father's friend argued and the men got out of the car Saturday in Penn Hills before authorities allege she drove off with the child.

Nancy, charged with kidnapping of a minor, alleges the father "sold" the child to a woman she then met at a roadside rendezvous, but McDonough said investigators "have nothing to ... suggest that that version of events is correct."