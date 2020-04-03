Police: Husband captured, charged in wife's disappearance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The husband of a missing Florida woman was captured in New Mexico and arrested in connection to her disappearance, authorities said.

David E. Anthony, 43, was charged Tuesday with the second-degree murder and kidnapping of Gretchen Anthony, the Jupiter Police Department said in a post Thursday on Facebook. She was last seen March 20.

A police department spokeswoman did not elaborate on the evidence that led to his arrest.

The Anthonys have an open divorce case that was filed in late February, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Five days before his wife’s disappearance, David Anthony was arrested for violently resisting arrest after police received a report that he was “suspiciously” approaching young girls near a public beach in Florida. He was released three days later after posting bail.

Police said he is awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach County from New Mexico. Investigators are still on the search for his wife’s body.