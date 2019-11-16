Police: Frustrated man whose car burned punched firefighters

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis have arrested a man they say punched two firefighters who were trying to douse his burning car.

Station KMOV reports that the assault happened Friday night after a crash at an intersection in the Penrose neighborhood. Police say the man was upset because he thought the firefighters were taking too long to extinguish the fire consuming his car and began hitting them.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Both firefighters refused medical treatment following the attack.

