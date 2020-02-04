Police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with dispute

MILLCREEK, Utah (AP) — A 56-year-old Utah man was fatally shot after officers responded to a dispute between a woman and her adult son, police said.

The Unified Police Department has identified the man as Marc Dominic Neal of Millcreek, Utah.

No one else was injured, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting started Monday as a domestic dispute at a home southeast of Salt Lake City, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

Neal was standing in the front of the home with a gun in his hand when officers arrived, Gray said. An officer then fired their gun, she said.

It is unclear if Neal fired his gun at his mother or police, authorities said.

The mother lived at the home and the son lived in a trailer at the home, police said.

West Valley City police is conducting an investigation.

Six officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.