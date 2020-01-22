Police: Body found in Baltimore car fire fatally shot first

BALTIMORE (AP) — A victim recently found inside a burning car in East Baltimore had been shot to death, police said Wednesday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a call for a reported brush fire near the Lake Clifton High School complex Monday but instead discovered a burning car.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a body inside, department spokeswoman Blair Adams told news outlets.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy Wednesday and found the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the body.

Baltimore police said the victim's identity is unknown. The gender of the victim wasn't immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.