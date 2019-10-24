Police: 8 vehicles shot at along Washington state highway

LAKEBAY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have reported at least eight drivers were shot at and their vehicles hit by someone firing a pellet gun.

KOMO-TV reports that authorities have not located the person or persons responsible for the Wednesday gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the shootings occurred on Key Peninsula Highway between Volunteer Park and the town of Home.

Authorities say they do not want to put out a suspect vehicle because of varying descriptions and it is possible the shooter was in the woods and not in a car.

At least one driver told reporters his window was smashed.

An investigation is ongoing.

