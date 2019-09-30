Police: 2 women shot in Providence were not targeted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say the Massachusetts woman killed and another woman injured in a shooting outside a Providence nightclub were not the intended targets.

Maj. David Lapatin on Monday identified the woman killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday as 19-year-old Berta Perreira-Roldan, of Revere, Massachusetts. He says she had just turned 19 last week and was out celebrating when she was fatally shot.

The woman injured was identified as 38-year-old Crystal Peloquin, of North Providence. She is expected to survive.

The victims did not know each other.

Lapatin says Peloquin was talking with two men who may have been the intended targets of the shooter.

He says investigators have some good leads but no arrests have been announced.