Police: 2 detectives shot by suspect in homicide case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two police detectives in Maryland were wounded during a pursuit to catch a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The suspect shot one detective who was trying to conduct a traffic stop late Wednesday, Anne Arundel County police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis told news outlets. That detective was able to stop and seek medical attention.

The second detective continued to chase the suspect, who was shooting at him, Davis said. The chase entered the Stoney Beach community where the second detective was struck in a shootout with the suspect.

Both detectives have been taken to the hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition, Davis said.

The suspect has not been captured, news outlets reported. He's considered armed and dangerous, Davis said.

The homicide investigation began around 5 p.m. Wednesday after a person was found fatally shot inside a home in the Glen Burnie community, according to news outlets.