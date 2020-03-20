Police: 15-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old sister

NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot when her 15-year-old brother was handling a firearm that accidentally went off.

Nakyah Durham was found shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in the town of Northwoods. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County police said Thursday that the shooting appeared to be accidental. But spokesman Benjamin Granda said Friday that further investigation revealed that the victim's brother was handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged.

The 15-year-old brother has been referred to St. Louis County Family Court for involuntary manslaughter, Granda said.