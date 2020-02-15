Police: 14-year-old held in Barnard College student death

NEW YORK (AP) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December, authorities said Saturday.

The male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference.

He is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder, officials said.

An arraignment is set for Wednesday, officials said.