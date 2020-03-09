Plea hearing set for teen accused in grandmother's death

BATH, Maine (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Maine teenager who acused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, 55, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared. He later told detectives that he'd hit his grandmother on the head with a stick, according to court documents.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester, who pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled that he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

The victim suffered numerous cracked ribs, bruises, cuts, scrapes and a head injury, according to law enforcement officials.

A murder conviction as an adult carries a 25-year minimum sentence with a maximum potential term of life in prison.