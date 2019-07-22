Pirates rob S. Korea ship crew members near Singapore Strait

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pirates have boarded a South Korean-flagged cargo ship near the Singapore Strait and robbed its crew of their money, clothes and cellphones.

South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fishers says two of the ship's 22 crew members suffered minor bruises during the maritime robbery on Monday morning.

A ministry statement says seven pirates used a speedboat to approach the cargo ship before boarding it. It says one of the pirates was carrying a pistol while others were armed with knives.

Ministry officials say the pirates took $13,000 in cash, clothes, shoes and smartphones from the crew.

The ship, carrying 68,000 tons of corn from Brazil, was to arrive at a South Korean port on July 30.