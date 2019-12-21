Pine Ridge homicide suspected arrested after 4 days on run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man man suspected in a fatal shooting in South Dakota was arrested in a Rapid City neighborhood Friday night at after a brief standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

Colton Bagola, 26, walked out of a house about 5:50 p.m. Friday and surrendered to police, according to the Rapid City Journal. Bagola was arrested on a federal warrant for the killing of Sloan Bull Bear earlier this week in Pine Ridge, an Oglala police spokesman said.

Bagola had been on the run for four days. Rapid City police said Bagola came out of the house with his hands up shortly after talking over the phone with a special response team officer.

Misty Corbine, the mother of Bull Bear's son, told the newspaper that Bull Bear had been living in Minnesota and recently returned to the area. Corbine said their son had just learned to drive and was looking forward to giving his dad a ride.

"I'm hurt because my son will never get to bond with his dad ever, he'll never get to drive him," Corbine said. “He won't even get to see his dad, get to talk to his dad, anything.”

It wasn't clear if Bagola had an attorney or when he would make his first court appearance.

