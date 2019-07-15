Photos of New York knife killing victim shared online

Authorities found the Bianca Devin's body Sunday outside a vehicle in Utica, New York, along with the man who was hospitalized but expected to survive, police said.

Authorities found the Bianca Devin's body Sunday outside a vehicle in Utica, New York, along with the man who was hospitalized but expected to survive, police said.

Officials with the Utica City School District said Devins was a 2019 graduate of Proctor High School. The district issued a statement saying they "share our deepest heartfelt condolences with her family and loved ones."

