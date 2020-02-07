Phoenix police make an arrest in a suspected homicide case

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend.

They say 21-year-old Khari Lane was armed when he was taken into custody Wednesday.

It was unclear Thursday if Lane has a lawyer yet.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report about an injured person in the front yard of a home, people said.

They say 29-year-old Xavier Dillard was found with severe physical trauma and a gunshot wound.

Fire personnel arrived and pronounced Dillard dead at the scene.

Dillard had been reported as a missing person one day before, police said.

They say probable cause was developed to arrest Lane in the case being investigated as a homicide. But police didn’t immediately release details.