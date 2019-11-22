Phoenix police arrest man in death of his 74-year-old mother

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in the death of his 74-year-old mother.

They say 50-year-old Harlen Shelton has been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police say the body of Tina Topali was found inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives say there were traumatic injuries on the woman’s body that may have been caused by a bladed object.

Police officers spoke to Shelton and say they connected him to his mother’s death and arrested him.

They say the investigation into Topali’s death is continuing.

It was unclear Thursday if Shelton has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.