Phoenix police ID man found fatally shot in car in homicide
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a man who was found fatally shot in his car and say it’s a homicide case.
They say 34-year-old Anthony Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a west Phoenix location about a shooting and reported finding a man inside a parked car with gunshot injuries.
Police say information about the homicide is limited because of a lack of witnesses. They still don’t have any suspect descriptions as of Monday.
