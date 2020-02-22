Person fatally shot during arrest attempt in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A person whom the U.S. Marshals Service was trying to arrest was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a north Phoenix hotel.

The FBI said in a statement that it’s investigating an assault on a federal officer that occurred at the hotel near Interstate 17.

No other officers were injured.

The FBI didn’t reveal how the shooting occurred, the name of the person who died and the crime that person was accused of committing.

The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t respond to an email Friday evening seeking information on the shooting.