Person fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say police shot and killed a person on the city’s east side.
The department said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon but no other details have been released.
No officers were injured.
The department said in a statement that investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public and “no additional suspects” are at large.
