Pennsylvania man charged in connection to theater shooting

SHILOH, Penn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal movie theater shooting, authorities said.

Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, has been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to West Manchester Police Chief John Snyder.

Andre Maurice White Jr. was found motionless Monday at Regal Cinemas 13 on the floor of theater No. 6 with multiple gunshot wounds, according to charging documents. York County Coroner Pam Gay said White died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Another victim was shot in the altercation and was taken to York Hospital, the York Dispatch reported.

Witnesses told police that White had a verbal exchange with Bellaflores and a second man while he was headed to his seat.

"The two (suspects) converse with one another and then get up and move to different seats closer to the victim," charging documents state. "Shortly after that one of the two males gets up and heads toward the theater exit and the second gets up and goes to the back row of the theater where Andre White is seated, and shoots him."

Police say they are still looking for the second suspect involved in the shooting.