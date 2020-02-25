Patrol: Trooper fatally shot man who'd been making threats

ARNOLD, Neb. (AP) — A trooper fatally shot a man who'd been shooting animals and threatening his father and officers in central Nebraska, authorities said.

State troopers joined Custer County deputies in responding to a standoff at a home north of Arnold on Monday morning. A patrol negotiating team talked with the man for several hours. He was identified as Print Zutavern, 28, of Broken Bow.

A warrant issued for Zutavern's arrest listed charges for weapons possession, terroristic threats and animal cruelty.

Troopers blocked him when he tried to drive a utility vehicle off the property around 6:10 p.m., the patrol said. He got out of the vehicle, ignored commands that he remove one of his hands from a pocket and moved aggressively toward a trooper, the patrol said.

The trooper then shot Zutavern, who died later at a North Platte hospital, the patrol said. A shotgun was found in the vehicle.

The trooper's name hasn't been released. State law requires a grand jury investigation into anyone's death while in custody or being arrested.