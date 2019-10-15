Oshkosh deaths ruled murder-suicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police say the deaths of two people in Oshkosh last week is a murder-suicide.

Authorities say the investigation shows 55-year-old Paul Guerrero shot 46-year-old Peggy Carpenter multiple times before turning the gun on himself. WLUK-TV says autopsies were done on Monday.

The bodies of the two were found Thursday night at an Oshkosh home.

