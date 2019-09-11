Oregon woman will not face charges for killing boyfriend

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman will not face charges after prosecutors determined she killed her ax-wielding boyfriend in self-defense.

The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that the Jackson County District Attorney's Office will not prosecute 33-year-old Vanessa Rose Marroquin.

Authorities say Marroquin killed Robert Leroy Mitchell Jr. when she shot him once in the chest June 6.

Marroquin contacted police to report she shot Mitchell at their property near Central Point, 164 miles (264 kilometers) south of Eugene.

Authorities say Mitchell returned three hours after an argument and found Marroquin in a warehouse with three other people.

Marroquin told police Mitchell dragged her outside and struck her repeatedly with the blunt end of the ax.

Police say Marroquin used a revolver to shoot Mitchell, who was found dead at the scene.

