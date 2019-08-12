Oklahoma pharmacist to pay $1 million restitution after plea

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oklahoma pharmacist has agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to health care fraud.

Federal court records show 37-year-old Jeffrey Scott Terry pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts of health care fraud that accused him of defrauding the federal Medicaid and Medicare programs.

A federal grand jury had indicted the licensed Mangum pharmacist in March, accusing him of submitting false Medicaid and Medicare claims for drugs that weren't actually prescribed or dispensed to patients.

In a plea agreement, Terry has agreed to pay more than $1.08 million in restitution and forfeit property in Greer County. Prosecutors say Terry faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count and a fine of up to $250,000.