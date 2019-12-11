Oklahoma man in Arkansas custody after stabbing, abduction

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An eastern Oklahoma man was arrested early Wednesday in western Arkansas for the stabbing of his supervisor at a fast food restaurant and the abduction of his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

Police in Fort Smith say 32-year-old Derek Martin Perez was arrested without incident at a motel and his wife and daughter were found unharmed. Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin said Perez was wanted on assault with a deadly weapon and two kidnapping warrants.

Muskogee police say Perez was wanted for the Tuesday afternoon stabbing of 36-year-old James Coble following an altercation between the two at a McDonald's in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Police said Wednesday that Coble was treated and released from a hospital.

Sebastian County, Arkansas, jail records list Perez as in custody without bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.