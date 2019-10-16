Oklahoma death row inmate loses US Supreme Court appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of the shooting deaths of two men in 2006 has been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Oklahoman reports that the nation's highest court Tuesday declined to review the case of 39-year-old Kendrick Simpson, whose appeal was previously rejected by state and federal appeals courts.

Simpson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die in the deaths of 20-year-old Glen Palmer and 19-year-old Anthony Jones following a confrontation at an Oklahoma City nightclub.

Investigators say Simpson fired as many as 25 shots at the men.

Simpson alleged in his appeal that his lawyer was ineffective during his trial.

Oklahoma has not put an inmate to death since executions were halted in 2015 following a series of bungled lethal injections.

