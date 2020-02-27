Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction in Enid slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and life with parole sentence of an Enid man in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Enid.

The court rejected appeals by Christopher Reynaud, 28, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Daultn Dickerson.

Reynaud was also convicted of two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the wounding of two people who were shot at the same time as Dickerson outside Reynaud's home

Reynaud's attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Reynaud had argued that the shooting came after Dickerson and the two who were wounded refused to leave his home.

Prosecutors said Reynaud shot the three because they were trying to remove Reynaud's girlfriend from the home due to abuse.