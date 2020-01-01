Ohio police investigate multiple New Year's Eve shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year's Eve and early Wednesday with multiple reports of shootings.

In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including one fatality, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. One of those included a 1 a.m. shooting at a club that wounded four people.

In Cincinnati, police said three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m. In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.

Police also responded to numerous reports of celebratory gunfire around the state. In Grove City in suburban Columbus, police arrested a man they say fired more than a dozen shots from his porch just after midnight.