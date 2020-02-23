Officials: Florida man negligently fires gun, kills roommate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man shot and killed his roommate while improperly handling a gun in their apartment, officials said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Anthonny Mendez, 23, shot Savannah Threatts, who was found dead in their Kissimmee, Florida home Friday. Deputies said Mendez was “negligently handling a firearm” when he ultimately shot his friend.

Mendez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspect is being held at the Osceola Jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Mendez.