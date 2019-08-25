Off-duty, retired, police shoot man who tried to rob them

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say an off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired corrections officer have fatally shot a man who tried to rob them at gunpoint.

It happened late Saturday night in Baltimore.

Police say both men drew their concealed guns and began firing at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

Police say the suspect ran and later collapsed. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.