Oklahoma police: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot by officers after he ran toward them with a knife.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow said Monday that Brian Dryer was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on the city's northwest side.

Police say officers encountered Dryer wielding a knife and pacing back and forth along a street. Withrow says Dryer refused the officers' commands to drop the knife and ran toward them.

Withrow says Sgt. Kevin Smith and Officer Jeffrey Owen discharged their weapons, striking Dryer. Neither of the officers was injured in the incident.

Dryer was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.