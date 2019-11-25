Northern Iowa city councilman charged with drunken driving

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (AP) — A city councilman in northern Iowa has been charged with drunken driving.

Humboldt County court records say 40-year-old Matthew Dominick, of Humboldt, was charged after being arrested Thursday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say Dominick’s vehicle struck a parked car in Humboldt and overturned before coming to rest on its top. The sheriff’s office says Dominick’s blood alcohol content register nearly twice the legal limit.

Dominick was Humboldt’s chief of police from April 2008 to December 2009.