North Dakota man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' agency

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a state government agency.

Christopher Chase, 46, faces a felony terrorizing charge. According to a police affidavit, Chase allegedly threatened Workforce Safety and Insurance in social media posts, saying “I want them all to suffer the way I have," and “Gonna take out as many as I can before they kill me so they know what it feels like.”

Police responded to a request for a welfare check after a caller saw the posts.

Chase made his initial court appearance on Thursday. His bail was set at $1,000 cash with a stipulation that he not have contact with the state agency, The Bismarck Tribun e reported. He was not listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster on Friday. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and a home telephone number for Chase could not be located.