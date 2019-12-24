North Carolina officials seize $800,000 in fake goods

FAYETTEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say they've seized $800,000 in counterfeit merchandise at shopping centers and flea markets.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the sham goods included fake UGG boots, fake Louis Vuitton handbags and fake North Face Jackets.

The North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State said the sweep was conducted in the Fayetteville area. And it warned that Christmas shoppers should be wary of bogus goods.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall warned that counterfeit products can endanger health. She said some fake perfumes and colognes have harmful chemicals, while electrical products can pose a fire hazard.