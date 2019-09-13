No new trial for Missouri man freed after 23 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man whose double-murder conviction was overturned last month after he spent 23 years in prison will not be retried.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said Friday that her office found no evidence to support another trial for Ricky Kidd of Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Attorney General's office also will not pursue a new trial. Spokesman Chris Nuelle says the office considers "the matter closed and will take no further action."

DeKalb County Judge Daren Adkins ruled in August that there was "clear and convincing" evidence that Kidd was innocent of the February 1996 deaths of George Bryant and Oscar Bridges in Kansas City.

Kidd turned 45 Tuesday and is now on the staff of the Midwest Innocence Project, the organization that worked to free him.