No charges in fatal police confrontation in suburban Denver

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors will not file charges against police who were involved in a fatal confrontation with a man in suburban Denver.

District Attorney Dave Young says he could not find indisputable evidence that Aurora officers or others used “unjustified” force when confronting 23-year-old Elijah McClain on Aug. 24.

Sentinel Colorado reports police received a call about a person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street. Officers say McClain refused to stop and fought back when they tried to take him into custody.

He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was declared brain dead. A forensic pathologist working for the Adams County coroner’s office could not determine exactly what led to McClain’s death.

