New York man charged in shooting girlfriend on dinner date

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man was arraigned Friday on charges that he shot his girlfriend at a restaurant.

Cheektowaga Police said Anthony Ciccarelli accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg during a Thursday dinner at Texas De Brazil when the bill arrived. Authorities allege that Ciccarelli reached in his pocket to pay the bill and discharged a gun.

The couple left the restaurant to seek medical care. Ciccarelli, of Tonawanda, pulled into a parking lot where the woman called authorities for medical assistance, authorities said.

The woman is now at Erie County Medical Center recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Ciccarelli, 19, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Prosecutors say the handgun was not registered to Ciccarelli and was reported stolen from Niagara Falls.

An attorney hired to represent Ciccarelli said Friday he had not yet met with his client and could not comment.

Ciccarelli faces a maximum of seven years and his next court date is March 11.