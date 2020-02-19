New Mexico man charged after death of 4-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was arrested in the death of a 4-year-old boy in New Mexico last year, authorities said.

Zerrick Marquez, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse resulting in death, the Albuquerque Police Department said.

Marquez was a friend of the boy's mother and was caring for James Dunklee at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments before the boy died in December, police said.

Prosecutors have accused Marquez of beating the boy to death while babysitting.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Marquez about the allegations.

Marquez called 911 saying the child was having a medical emergency and was unresponsive before he died on the way to a hospital, authorities said.

Marquez told police he was babysitting Dunklee while his mother was at work and was alone at the apartment with the children, authorities said. Marquez said he tripped and fell knee-first on the boy while he slept.

“I’m just glad they finally came to a conclusion to what may have happened,” said Kevin Nelson, the grandfather of Dunklee.

An autopsy confirmed “massive internal injuries,” including a lacerated liver and pancreas, bruising to his lung and intestine, blood in his abdomen and a skull fracture.