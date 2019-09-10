New Mexico Senate leader to wait on lawmaker's fate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislative leaders apparently will take a wait-and-see approach on whether embattled Democratic Sen. Richard Martinez gets to keep his post on a key Senate committee.

Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen tells the Albuquerque Journal that Senate leaders are waiting for a resolution in Martinez's court case.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving charges following a June arrest. Police say he slammed into the back of another vehicle that was stopped at a red light in Espanola.

Police lapel video showed Martinez responding to officers with slurred speech following the crash. He refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Martinez says he has no plans to resign, even if convicted. He's currently chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com