New Jersey man charged in alleged online dating scheme

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been accused of duping people into sending money to people posing as U.S. military personnel in a $2.1 million online dating scheme.

NJ.com reports that 35-year-old Rubbin Sarpong of Millville is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an alleged scheme running since January 2016.

Federal prosecutors allege that Sarpong and co-conspirators, several of whom live in Ghana, set up phony profiles on online dating sites posing as U.S. military personnel. Prosecutors allege that they pretended to forge romantic relationships with the 30 identified victims, then sought money from them, often purportedly to ship gold bars to the United States.

Prosecutors said Sarpong was being represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Lori Koch; a message was left for her Wednesday evening seeking comment.