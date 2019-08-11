Nebraska trial delayed over crash deaths of 4 from Iowa

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska trial of a Kansas man charged with the 2017 traffic deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has been delayed again until October.

A judge recently agreed to delay the trial for 24-year-old Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide, one of reckless driving and one of failing to drive in his lane.

The new trial date is Oct. 15. Cisneros-Hernandez remains free on bail.

Prosecutors say Cisneros-Hernandez's vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala.

Authorities say 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa, were on one motorcycle. The other motorcyclists were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.