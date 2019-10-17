NYPD: Police shoot suspect during car stop in the Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer has shot and wounded a man in the Bronx, the third police-involved shooting in the city this week.

Police say the latest shooting happened during a car stop Thursday afternoon near East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.

Police say the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. No police officers were injured.

On Tuesday night, police say two officers critically wounded a man who had been shooting at another man in Brooklyn. The man later died. Hours later on Wednesday, officers shot a wounded a man armed with a gun on a Bronx subway platform. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say both suspects had extensive criminal histories.