NYC man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday for stabbing his estranged wife to death inside the nail salon where she worked.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old William Rivas stabbed his 35-year-old wife, Carmen Iris Santiago, on Aug. 7 inside a nail salon in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens.

They said Rivas entered the and began arguing with Santiago until the owner of the shop escorted him out of the salon.

Prosecutors said Rivas returned to the salon, pulled out a knife and began stabbing his estranged wife in the chest.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence where the defendant, in front of horrified onlookers, took out his anger against his wife at her place of business by mercilessly stabbing her to death," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said.

Rivas pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter before Queens Supreme Court Justice David Kirschner, who indicated that he would sentence Rivas to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Feb. 7, 2020.

A message seeking comment was left with Rivas' attorney.