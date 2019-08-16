NY men sentenced for plotting to attack Muslim community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two of four young men arrested for plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with homemade explosives have been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Brian Colaneri and 19-year-old Andrew Crysel pleaded guilty to terrorism conspiracy in June.

They and two others from the Rochester area were accused of planning to attack the community of Islamberg, near Binghamton. Police have said they had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three homemade explosives.

Islamberg is a rural community of about 200 residents that has been targeted with accusations, many spread on right-wing websites, of being a terrorist enclave. Police and analysts dismiss the claims.

The two remaining co-defendants also have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing at a later date.