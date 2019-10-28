NJ taxpayers face $6.5M tab for tax break probe

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey taxpayers are picking up a $6.5 million tab to cover the law firms running Gov. Phil Murphy's investigation into corporate tax breaks.

The Associated Press obtained invoices showing that the two law firms leading the investigation into New Jersey's business tax incentives have billed $6.5 million through Oct. 3.

Murphy, a Democrat, set up the task force this year after two state reports raised red flags about how business tax breaks established in 2013 under Republican Chris Christie were operated. New York-based Walden Macht & Haran and the Quinones Law firms are conducting the investigation on behalf of Ronald Chen, a former Rutgers Law School dean, who chairs the task force.

The task force has held four meetings and has made at least one criminal referral so far.